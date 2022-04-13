Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.21) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.50).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 799.80 ($10.42) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 713.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.97. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.00). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

