Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

