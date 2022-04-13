Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.89) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.38% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 239.80 ($3.12) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of GBX 206.60 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 517 ($6.74). The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 44.36.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($59,225.96).

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

