Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.13) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 507.86 ($6.62).

LON:JD opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.92) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.97.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,756,059.42).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

