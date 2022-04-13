Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCDO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($30.82).
OCDO opened at GBX 1,184.50 ($15.44) on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,052 ($13.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.38). The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,237.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,511.40. The stock has a market cap of £8.90 billion and a PE ratio of -39.22.
Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
