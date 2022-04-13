StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.