Analysts Set Expectations for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $49.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,822.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 465,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 441,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

