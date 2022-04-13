Vapotherm, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

