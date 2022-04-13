Brokers Set Expectations for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.