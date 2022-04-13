Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $51.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

