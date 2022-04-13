$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will announce $31.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.89 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.