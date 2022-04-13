Analyzing SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SinglePoint and Jowell Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Jowell Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $810,000.00 8.85 -$5.37 million ($0.09) -1.17 Jowell Global $96.88 million 0.46 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Jowell Global has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -286.75% -1,922.60% -134.44% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jowell Global beats SinglePoint on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SinglePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jowell Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

