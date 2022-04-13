StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.86 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of 286.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
