Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

