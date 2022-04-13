SEA (NYSE:SE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Shares of SE stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. SEA has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.91.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

