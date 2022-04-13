Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

