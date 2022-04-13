Zacks Investment Research Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

