Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $22.00. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 436 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $803.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

