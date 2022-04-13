Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The stock traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 179298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

