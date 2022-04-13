Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 18th

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTFU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.