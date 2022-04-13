Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

