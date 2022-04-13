Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group traded as low as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 460161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.36.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$552.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.