Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$88.50 to C$85.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equitable Group traded as low as C$63.16 and last traded at C$63.12, with a volume of 45893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.59.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.25.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,704.80. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.77.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.2117661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

