U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. U.S. Silica traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 26482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after buying an additional 194,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.