Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $9.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.61. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

