Umpqua (UMPQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

