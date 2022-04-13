Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000.

NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

