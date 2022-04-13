Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 20th (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 20th. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Xilio Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

