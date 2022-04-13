Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Down 81.0% in March

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Joseph Scheeren purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VACC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaccitech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,444,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

