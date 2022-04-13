Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VLYPP stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.