Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

