adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($380.43) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €297.50 ($323.37).

ADS stock opened at €202.40 ($220.00) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($218.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €216.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €248.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

