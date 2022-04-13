Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

NYSE CB opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.03. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

