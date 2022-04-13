Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 205 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.10% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.39) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.39) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

BARC opened at GBX 143.26 ($1.87) on Monday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.59.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

