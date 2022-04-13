Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($130.43) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

PUM stock opened at €73.76 ($80.17) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

