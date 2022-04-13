Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €25.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($27.17) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

GLE opened at €22.53 ($24.48) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($56.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.77.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.