Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €192.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €192.00 ($208.70) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €168.61 ($183.28).

ETR DB1 opened at €166.45 ($180.92) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a fifty-two week high of €166.30 ($180.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

