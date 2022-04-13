Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Cut by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 57.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

