Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Insider Gemma Cryan Purchases 179,000 Shares of Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE – Get Rating) insider Gemma Cryan purchased 179,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £19,690 ($25,658.07).

Starvest stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Starvest plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.85 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £7.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.27.

Starvest Company Profile

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

