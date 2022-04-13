Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,576,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

