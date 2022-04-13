Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £342,000 ($445,660.67).

ALL opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £352.28 million and a PE ratio of -102.33. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.67.

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.