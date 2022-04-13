Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hippo in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Hippo has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

