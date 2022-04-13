Brokers Set Expectations for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.35. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.