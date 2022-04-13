Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $24,903,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

