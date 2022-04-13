Head-To-Head Contrast: Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77%

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.50 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 18.80 $754.89 million $1.68 29.83

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanzanian Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Tanzanian Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.