Analyzing PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and Its Competitors

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Risk and Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1075 1417 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.75%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 17.36%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.69 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 43.19

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

