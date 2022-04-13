Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $339.56.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

