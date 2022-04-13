$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $921.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $366.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

