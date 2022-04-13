Euan Marshall Purchases 112 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall purchased 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($394.06).

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249. The firm has a market cap of £817.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531 ($6.92).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.34) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

