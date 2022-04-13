Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.40) to GBX 1,665 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.37) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.20) to GBX 1,590 ($20.72) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,305.60.

Shares of PUK opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential by 3.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prudential by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Prudential by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

